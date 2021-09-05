Analysts Expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to Announce $1.28 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) will report earnings of $1.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $1.25. Malibu Boats posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $7.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 133.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MBUU shares. Truist Securities cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.86.

Malibu Boats stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.44. 351,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,284. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.84. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $93.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 30.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 383.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at $234,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit.

