Analysts Set EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Price Target at $46.00

Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

EVTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,526,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,291,000 after buying an additional 1,105,651 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,442,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,527,000 after purchasing an additional 687,461 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,036,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,185,000 after purchasing an additional 575,958 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 16,354.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 484,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 481,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,594,000 after purchasing an additional 334,106 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EVTC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,824. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.99. EVERTEC has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.58 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 51.31%. On average, research analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

