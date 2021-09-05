Analysts Set Expectations for mdf commerce inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:MDF)

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF) – Desjardins increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for mdf commerce in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 31st. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Desjardins also issued estimates for mdf commerce’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of mdf commerce in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of mdf commerce in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Acumen Capital lowered their target price on mdf commerce to C$14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

TSE:MDF opened at C$7.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$219.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52. mdf commerce has a 52-week low of C$6.06 and a 52-week high of C$16.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.52.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$22.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.00 million.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

