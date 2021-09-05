Analysts Set Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Target Price at $41.47

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.47.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LI. decreased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $30.28. 8,337,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,211,540. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day moving average of $26.26. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LI. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Li Auto during the first quarter worth $378,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the first quarter worth $61,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Li Auto by 425.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the first quarter worth $1,666,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Li Auto by 35.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

