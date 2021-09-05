Analysts Set Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Target Price at $15.85

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.85.

LU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Lufax stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,100,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,023,799. Lufax has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.83.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 18.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lufax will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Lufax in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Lufax in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Lufax by 293.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lufax in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

