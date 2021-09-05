Analysts Set Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) PT at $93.11

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.11.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOUR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $178,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,215.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $355,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,272,000 shares of company stock valued at $358,057,950 in the last 90 days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 8.5% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 0.5% during the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 2.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 10.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FOUR traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.45. The stock had a trading volume of 415,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,479. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $104.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.69 and its 200-day moving average is $89.65.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.