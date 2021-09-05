Analyzing Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) and Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY)

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) and Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Visteon and Isuzu Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visteon 3 4 5 0 2.17 Isuzu Motors 0 0 3 0 3.00

Visteon presently has a consensus target price of $115.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.86%. Given Visteon’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Visteon is more favorable than Isuzu Motors.

Risk and Volatility

Visteon has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Isuzu Motors has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Visteon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Isuzu Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Visteon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Visteon and Isuzu Motors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visteon $2.55 billion 1.13 -$56.00 million $0.97 105.99 Isuzu Motors $18.01 billion 0.58 $401.46 million N/A N/A

Isuzu Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Visteon.

Profitability

This table compares Visteon and Isuzu Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visteon 1.00% 14.96% 3.44% Isuzu Motors 4.66% 9.63% 5.27%

Summary

Visteon beats Isuzu Motors on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

