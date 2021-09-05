APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in APi Group were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in APi Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in APi Group by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.31. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.14.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. APi Group had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 0.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

