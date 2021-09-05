Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,338 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 90,213 shares.The stock last traded at $9.69 and had previously closed at $9.69.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 120.0% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 118.8% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 76,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 41,595 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,922,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,948,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 43.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in December 2020.

