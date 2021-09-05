Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.680-$-0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $355 million-$357 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $354.65 million.Appian also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.170 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APPN. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Macquarie upgraded Appian from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist reduced their price objective on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Appian has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Shares of APPN stock traded up $5.62 on Friday, hitting $113.69. The company had a trading volume of 494,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,629. Appian has a twelve month low of $54.53 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.68 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.82.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that Appian will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $1,344,844.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,830,196.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Appian stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 595,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.84% of Appian worth $82,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

