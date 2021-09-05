Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives $156.74 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and twenty-four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.79.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 89,762 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 40,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,766,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.30. 57,866,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,217,736. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $154.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.