Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Reduced by Markston International LLC

Markston International LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 576,089 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 8.7% of Markston International LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,931,000. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $154.30 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $154.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.79.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

