Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Raised to “Market Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $155.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $135.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.79.

AAPL opened at $154.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $154.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,181 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,548 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 64,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

