Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) CFO Sells $672,950.00 in Stock

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Daniel Durn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of Applied Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $135.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.03.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $337,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.59.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

