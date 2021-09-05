Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.870-$2.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.08 billion-$6.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.04 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.59.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,838,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,429,875. The company has a market cap of $122.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.62 and its 200-day moving average is $131.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $5,711,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 259,147 shares of company stock worth $36,190,225. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied Materials stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.60% of Applied Materials worth $783,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

