Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to report sales of $53.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.50 million and the highest is $53.59 million. Applied Optoelectronics posted sales of $76.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year sales of $221.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $214.58 million to $233.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $264.05 million, with estimates ranging from $247.26 million to $279.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 20.14%.

AAOI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

AAOI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.72. The stock had a trading volume of 330,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,131. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $209.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.80. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $13.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. 48.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

