Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.330-$-0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$56 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.97 million.

AAOI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.72. 330,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,131. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.30. Applied Optoelectronics has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $13.95.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

AAOI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.05.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

