APY.Finance Tops 24-Hour Volume of $316,825.00 (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 5th. In the last week, APY.Finance has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $24.71 million and $316,825.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APY.Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001164 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00067240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.90 or 0.00162634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.21 or 0.00206940 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,939.95 or 0.07823597 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,321.75 or 0.99924305 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.24 or 0.00808658 BTC.

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance’s genesis date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,152,243 coins. The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

