Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on APYX. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Apyx Medical stock opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $387.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 0.72. Apyx Medical has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 37.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apyx Medical will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apyx Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Apyx Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Apyx Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apyx Medical (APYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.