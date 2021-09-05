ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 37,154 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in ARCA biopharma were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ARCA biopharma by 141.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 46,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ARCA biopharma by 952.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 36,873 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABIO opened at $3.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.52. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $44.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.72.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.37) by $2.03.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

