Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) to report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Arconic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Arconic posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 840%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arconic will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arconic.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($4.36). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $34.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 3.05. Arconic has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $38.49.

In other news, Director E Stanley Oneal bought 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 137,697 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,267.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arconic by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Arconic by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Arconic by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the first quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Arconic by 104.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 29,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

