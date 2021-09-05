Arepacoin (AREPA) Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded down 17.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Arepacoin has a market cap of $76,073.07 and approximately $2.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arepacoin has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Arepacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arepacoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 92.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

Arepacoin (CRYPTO:AREPA) is a coin. It launched on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,177,457 coins. Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arepacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arepacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.