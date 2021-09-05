Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 8,953 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,953 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 754,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 15,095 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,304,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 212.6% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.92. 101,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,340. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $55.04 and a 52 week high of $79.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.62.

