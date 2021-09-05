Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 14,912 Shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 253,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,912 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 61,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BGIO remained flat at $$6.67 during mid-day trading on Friday. 38,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,035. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $9.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $18.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 277.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $1.39.

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Company Profile

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. Its investment objective is to seek to distribute a high level of current income and to earn a total return, based on the net asset value of the trust’s common shares of beneficial interest. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

