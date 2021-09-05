Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.50 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.1% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,361,000 after buying an additional 7,658,680 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $212,572,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $151,346,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,728.6% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after acquiring an additional 577,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 292,066.3% in the 1st quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 520,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,188,000 after acquiring an additional 519,878 shares in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.81 on Friday, hitting $171.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,353,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,044,475. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.78. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $185.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

