Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 722,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,885,000 after buying an additional 209,812 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 111,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after buying an additional 30,579 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,612,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 45,249 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,705,000.

RZV traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,979. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.13 and a 52 week high of $100.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.67 and its 200-day moving average is $91.06.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

