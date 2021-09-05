Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 14,275 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,275 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CWB. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 21,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

CWB traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.67. 1,457,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,902. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.23. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $65.48 and a 12-month high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

