Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at $44,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 69.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.51.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 128.72%. The business had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.17 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $300,653.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,016.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOVA. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

