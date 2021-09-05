Arizona State Retirement System Buys 219 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $178,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,215.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $1,482,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,604,131.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,272,000 shares of company stock worth $358,057,950. Insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.30.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $85.45 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $104.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.09 and a beta of 2.39.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

