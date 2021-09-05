Arizona State Retirement System Has $846,000 Position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Welbilt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Welbilt by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Welbilt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Welbilt by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 14,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Welbilt by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WBT. Barclays cut Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. William Blair cut Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

In related news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $361,149.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.94. Welbilt, Inc has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.88 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average of $20.78.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 4.26%. Welbilt’s quarterly revenue was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

