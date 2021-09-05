Arizona State Retirement System Has $868,000 Stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPTX stock opened at $79.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.02. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.73 and a 12 month high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

TPTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

In related news, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,348.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

