Arizona State Retirement System Has $922,000 Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,627 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,890,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $254,882,000 after purchasing an additional 127,539 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 11.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,233,000 after buying an additional 332,895 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 15.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,831,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,626,000 after buying an additional 387,101 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $142,515,000 after buying an additional 39,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 29.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,369,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,754,000 after buying an additional 312,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

ATRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $200,063.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $637,696.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 73,948 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,226. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $76.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.28 and a 200-day moving average of $72.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -60.13 and a beta of 1.07. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.50.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The company’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

