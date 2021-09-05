Arizona State Retirement System Takes Position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 3,385.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $1,481,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cassava Sciences by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 172,250 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $1,603,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cassava Sciences by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAVA opened at $50.20 on Friday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $146.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -135.67 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.66.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cassava Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.83.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

