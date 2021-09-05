Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 554.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

Shares of ABG opened at $179.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.62. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $216.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.70.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 24.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

