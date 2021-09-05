ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Holdings Decreased by Level Four Financial LLC

Level Four Financial LLC lessened its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 12,730 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKW traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.33. 413,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,287. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.49. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $97.38 and a one year high of $191.13.

