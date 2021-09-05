Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,916 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Arlo Technologies worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

ARLO opened at $6.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $521.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.76.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.66%. The company had revenue of $98.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arlo Technologies Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

