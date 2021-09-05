Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Trading 19.8% Higher

Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP)’s stock price traded up 19.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.99 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.45 ($0.07). 46,234,114 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,301% from the average session volume of 3,299,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.55 ($0.06).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. The firm has a market cap of £28.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.56.

In other Armadale Capital news, insider Matt Bull purchased 12,318,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £246,374 ($321,889.21).

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in and developing natural resources projects in Africa. Its primary interest is in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013.

