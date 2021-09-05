Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.80 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been given a €7.80 ($9.18) price target by analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.59) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.25 ($8.53).

AT1 stock opened at €6.32 ($7.43) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is €6.52. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a fifty-two week high of €7.16 ($8.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.51, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.03.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

