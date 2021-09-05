Arqma (ARQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $365,845.62

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 5th. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $365,845.62 and $463.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0347 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,272.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,919.66 or 0.07796756 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.97 or 0.00447493 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $732.03 or 0.01456120 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00144111 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $319.36 or 0.00635246 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.73 or 0.00626038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.61 or 0.00383122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,590,247 coins and its circulating supply is 10,545,704 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.