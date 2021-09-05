ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ASOMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of ASOS stock opened at $48.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 3.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASOS has a twelve month low of $48.45 and a twelve month high of $81.65.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

