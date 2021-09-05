AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. AssetMark Financial reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.47%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMK shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AssetMark Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

In other news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 9,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $253,741.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,461. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in AssetMark Financial by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in AssetMark Financial by 93,620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,475. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.05 and a beta of 1.15. AssetMark Financial has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 5.88.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

