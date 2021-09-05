Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.78 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) will report sales of $61.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aterian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.06 million and the highest is $63.50 million. Aterian reported sales of $58.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aterian will report full-year sales of $239.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $236.69 million to $243.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $320.37 million, with estimates ranging from $290.90 million to $349.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aterian.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.03 million. Aterian had a negative net margin of 75.72% and a negative return on equity of 70.90%.

ATER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aterian in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Aterian from $30.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Aterian from $42.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

In other news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 68,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $489,102.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aterian during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aterian stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,560,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,397,378. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.80. Aterian has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 4.12.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

