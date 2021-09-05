Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Shares Gap Down to $60.53

Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $60.53, but opened at $58.78. Atlanticus shares last traded at $59.41, with a volume of 515 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Atlanticus from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

The company has a market cap of $991.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 125.63% and a net margin of 25.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 4,975 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $199,348.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 430,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,252,979.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 2,750 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $123,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,088,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,342. Insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 351.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 48,656 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanticus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanticus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlanticus by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Atlanticus by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 9,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

