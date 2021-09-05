Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $296.61.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $384.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.35, a PEG ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.87. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $164.16 and a 52-week high of $387.48.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.61 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 205,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,737,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Atlassian by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

