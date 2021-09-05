Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Receives $108.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

NYSE ATO traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.50. 598,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,987. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.40. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $104.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.96 and a 200-day moving average of $98.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 421,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,526,000 after buying an additional 33,907 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,027,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,627,000 after buying an additional 249,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 22,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

