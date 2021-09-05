Avalanche Hits Market Capitalization of $10.69 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $48.60 or 0.00094036 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $10.69 billion and approximately $886.46 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.63 or 0.00341782 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00011760 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00045639 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00015440 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,269.24 or 0.02455977 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 390,755,944 coins and its circulating supply is 219,914,103 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

