Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) will post $170.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $170.00 million and the highest is $170.40 million. Axcelis Technologies reported sales of $110.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year sales of $626.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $625.00 million to $627.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $683.10 million, with estimates ranging from $675.00 million to $691.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Axcelis Technologies.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

ACLS stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.06. The stock had a trading volume of 224,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,415. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $52.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.83.

In related news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 6,252 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $316,226.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 15,061 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $739,344.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,596 shares of company stock worth $2,010,515. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2,228.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 18,298 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.