Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Azure Power Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Azure Power Global has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.14.

NYSE AZRE opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 0.74. Azure Power Global has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average of $24.75.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. Equities analysts predict that Azure Power Global will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 93.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 91.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Azure Power Global by 332.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,411 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Azure Power Global by 29.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Azure Power Global by 34.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

