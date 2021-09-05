Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Decreases Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 72,663 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,665,000 after buying an additional 249,221 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 162.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 783,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,493,000 after buying an additional 485,061 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 40.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 48,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $63.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.60, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.61. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $63.55.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

REXR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

