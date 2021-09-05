Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 423.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $496.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $475.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.47. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.78. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $285.92 and a 12 month high of $498.95.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POOL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.14.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $4,742,647.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,278 shares in the company, valued at $35,290,963.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

